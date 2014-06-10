Aw, Emily MacDonagh! Peter Andre: If a woman’s not a nice person her beauty on the outside doesn’t show

Pete talks about attraction in funny video

Peter Andre has revealed what he looks for in a lady in a cute video.

The singer’s fiancée Emily MacDonagh might be very pretty but Pete admits that it’s what’s on the inside that counts the most.

‘What I look for in a woman is personality,’ says Pete, 41.

‘I know you don’t believe me because you’ve got to look at their looks. Yes you look at their looks initially but it doesn’t necessarily mean that’s all that happens.

‘After a while, if they’re not a nice person that beauty on the outside doesn’t show, so if they have a beautiful personality all of a sudden they’re so much more beautiful.

‘If they happen to be stunning as well they’re even more beautiful. It doesn’t matter what you see initially, it’s what happens in the end.’

As well as sharing his thoughts on attraction with fans, Pete‘s been busy filming new episodes of 60 Minute Makeover.

The presenter is proud that the show’s interior design team really can do their work in just an hour.

‘On set of 60 min makeover. And yes We can do it in 60 min……. Well the first part at least :)),’ Pete Tweeted yesterday.

Anna Francis