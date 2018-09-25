We'll be buying a hat, then!

It’s a day of very happy news for Made in Chelsea fans, as original cast member and much loved star Ollie Locke has confirmed his engagement to partner Gareth!

30-year-old Ollie has taken to Instagram to confirm he has officially put a ring on it, and is to tie the knot to fiancé Gareth Locke after over a decade of friendship.

Having announced their engagement via a traditional statement in The Times, Ollie has re-shared a snap of the newspaper clipping onto his social media – much to the delight of fans.

Captioning the snap, Ollie shared a heartwarming tribute to his husband-to-be: ‘I have known him for 10 years, and at many of my most important life moments he was in the background.’

Continuing, Ollie added that the pair have been friends for years before becoming romantically involved: ‘Earlier this year we realised that what we had both been looking for was standing in front of us all along, the greatest hint was probably that we already have the same surname!’

Concluding the moving message. the MiC star shared: ‘I have never been happier and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with someone who makes me smile like this every day!’

Fans have been quick to share their well wishes with Ollie and Gareth following their fabulous news.

Comments read messages such as ‘Such wonderful news! Congratulations to you both’, ‘So happy for you congratulations Ollie. Can’t wait to see your preparations‘ and ‘Omg thats amazing, congratulations’.

We’re so happy to hear the news of Ollie’s engagement, after the Chelsea star opened up about struggling to find love in February of this year. Speaking with the MailOnline, he shared: ‘I struggle with confidence quite a lot’

Continuing, Ollie added: ‘I used to do quite well with women and yet I still haven’t mastered men. I know that sounds silly but it’s something you have to learn. I have never had a boyfriend.’

A massive congratulations to Ollie and Gareth on the wonderful news of their engagement!