Mark Wright couldn’t contain his excitement about tomorrow’s England match as he hosted his TV show in the US yesterday.

The former TOWIE star was introducing the latest episode of EXTRA alongside co-host Renée Bargh, when they were suddenly interrupted.

As the 31-year-old told the audience at home: “Hello everyone, I’m Mark Wright…” a producer on the show was seen sneaking up behind them and saying: “Woah, guys hold on one sec… did you guys hear? It’s coming home!”

“It is, it is,” Mark replied, with a huge grin on his face before bursting into a hilarious dance with the producer and several other men who were working behind the scenes.

As the six men proceeded to dance around Renée, the Australian TV presenter looked absolutely baffled.

In fact, the pretty blonde looked as though she’d never heard the Three Lions soundtrack in her entire life!

Mark captioned the funny clip: ‘Did you hear ?? #itscominghome even my American friends know it!! @reneebargh had no clue when @j__r___ stepped in haha. Great effort guys.’

Mark’s followers thought the video was great, and bombarded the post with positive comments.

‘Hahaha brilliant!!!’ one person wrote, while another added: ‘Ha ha can’t stop watching this.’

Mark’s excitement for the latest footy match comes after his dad sparked rumours that Mark’s wife Michelle Keegan may be pregnant.

The presenter’s father – also called Mark Wright and often known as Big Mark – posted a snap from son Josh’s recent wedding in Majorca which shows Michelle, 31, beaming for the camera.

Big Mark sent his followers into a spin by captioning the picture: ‘And a big thank you to my daughter in law #youknowweknow’

The now-deleted post quickly got everyone wondering what it could mean and many fans questioned whether Michelle could be expecting.

‘Baby on the way maybe?’ one commented, whilst another hopefully wrote: ‘Oh this baby will be so beautiful.’

Got something to tell us, Michelle?