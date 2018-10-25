Have the pair let bygones be bygones?!

It’s been one heck of a tumultuous series for Strictly Come Dancing – with the judges, professional dancers and celebrities all managing to make headlines…

The most recent dramz?!

Following Vick Hope‘s elimination from the ballroom, the 29-year-old radio DJ suggested the result had been fixed.

Rather explosively, Vick also claimed head judge Shirley Ballas ‘relished’ in critiquing her.

Speaking on air with Capital FM, Roman Kemp told her: ‘I didn’t see it live last night… my mum called me saying “why does Shirley Ballas hate Vick Hope?”’

After responding ‘I wish I knew’, Vick added: ‘I’ve not really been spoken to like that. She relished in it.’

Following the post-Strictly slam, Vick risked a rather awkward red carpet run in with Shirley – as they both attended the same event!

Both Vick and Shirley joined fellow celebrities at the Specsavers Spectacle Wearer of the Year 2018 bash last night.

Shirley, 58, looked incredible as she opted for a plunging navy bodycon dress, which boasted some very Strictly-style sequinned detailing, and a pair of seasonable glasses.

Vick also dressed to impress, taking to the star-studded event in an elegant floor-length monochrome gown with cutaway detailing.

Wearing her fabulous hair loose, Vick also sported a pair of spectacles for the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Vick assured fans there was no bad blood between herself and her professional dance partner Graziano Di Prima.

Taking to her Instagram story, the radio personality revealed she’d met up with Graziano for a spot of lunch before the event.

Allegations of a spat arose after Graziano defended Shirley against Vick’s claims.

‘I don’t really agree with [her comments],’ he told Bang Showbiz.

‘Shirley is an amazing teacher and a professional teacher before. So if she said that it’s because it’s true.’