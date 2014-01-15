Aww! George Shelley tells fans he ‘may start crying’ on last night of Union J tour

Boys have been on the road for six weeks

George Shelley will be upset that Union J‘s tour has ended.

The singer last night told fans that he was feeling pretty emotional ahead of the boys’ final gig in Dublin.

‘May start crying. It’s the last tour date today and I’ve loved seeing you all everyday,’ he Tweeted.

‘Going to miss the cuddles! #UnionJTour2 this year? x.‘

The 20-year-old’s bandmate Josh Cuthbert, 21, has also shared his thoughts about the lads’ 18-date concert series being over.

‘Had the most AMAZING 6 weeks of my life on this tour,’ he said.

‘Thankyou to every single one of you who came and made it so special. I’m a lucky boy .’

