Its been a matter of weeks since the end of Love Island 2018, but we’re already having severe Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer withdrawal symptoms.

However, whilst we’re being neglected of our daily dose of Jani, the couple are thankfully keeping us updated with the happenings of their relationship.

The latest? Jack has bought Dani a *very* special gift ahead of the couple moving into their new flat next week.

We just can’t.

Taking to his Instagram, 25-year-old Jack has revealed his kind gift to 23-year-old Dani – having shared a couple of snaps of the duo, which showcase her gift.

In the first snap, Jack and Dani lock lips whilst out and about in the street – which Jack has captioned ‘Love you loads babe, so many exciting things to come for us your amazing @danidyerxx xx’.

In the next snap, Jack has shared a close up of his present – which is revealed to be a diamond encrusted necklace of the letter J.

We’re presuming it’s J for Jack. Or maybe even Jani.

Either way, how cute?!

Fans have been quick to comment on Jack’s heartfelt gift. One user shares: ‘You guys give me hope @danidyerxx @jack_charlesf so happy for ya both x’.

Another writes: ‘Can you two get any more adorable xx’. Agreeing, another shares: ‘You’re both so lovely together , good luck for the future xx’.

Its a very exciting time for Jack and Dani, who are settling down into their new love pad next week.

Speaking on BBC Radio One earlier this week, Jack had revealed that he and Dani are picking up the keys for a ‘nice little gaff’ near Canary Wharf next week – making them official roomies!

Not to get ahead of ourselves or anything but… should we be buying a hat?!