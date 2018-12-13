X Factor’s Ayda Field flaunts six pack as she cosies up to Robbie Williams in sexy bikini snap

Those abs!

After their busy stint as judges on the The X Factor, Ayda Field and Robbie Williams have decided take some much needed time out from the limelight.

Sharing an envy-inducing picture of her and her husband on what looks like an idyllic tropical island, 39-year-old Ayda showed off her toned physique in a barely there black bikini.

Fans were clearly impressed with what they saw and were quick to flood the mum-of-three with compliments.

One raved: ‘From one mumma to another – fab bikini, bod and hat.’

While another added: ‘Oh hell! What a gorgeous fit body you have!’

A third wanted to know exactly how she managed to achieve her washboard stomach and perfect pins, writing: ‘Wow @aydafieldwilliams you are totally ripped girl 💪😍 what do you do at the gym? Weights or cardio? 🏃🏻‍♀️🏋🏻‍♀️🤔xx’

The US actress – who has been married to singing sensation Robbie, 44, for eight years – has previously revealed details of her fitness regime via Instagram.

Lifting weights in the above shot ahead of her X Factor stint, Ayda wrote: ‘Ayda vs. Gym: XFactor Fit #transformationtuesday #aydavsgym#fitfactor #abc (ayda’s boot camp:) AWxx’

And it seems that getting head-to-toe gorgeous requires more than a few stints in the gym. In a second snap Ayda gives her legs the #aydavsgym treatment.

And there’s also a spot of pilates thrown in for good measure.

Ayda and Robbie are thought to have state-of-the-art gyms at both their London and Los Angeles homes.

Ayda is also said to be huge fan of Barry’s Bootcamp classes – a high intensity workout where participants can burn up 1,000 calories or more.

And with Ayda rumoured to follow a mainly plant-based diet as well as dedicating seven to nine hours a week to staying in shape it’s no wonder the former Days of Our Lives star is looking fab as she approaches 40.