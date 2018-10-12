Ayda is one busy lady!

Balancing working life with *any* kind of activity that requires soem spare time is tricky… so when you throw raising teeny tiny humans into the mix, things get crazy. Just ask working mum Ayda Field!

Showing up in her very best glad rags every weekend whilst judging the brand spankin’ new series of The X Factor is no mean feat, and the 39-year-old mother of three is definitely one busy lady.

More: Gary Barlow claims Ayda Field ‘saved Robbie Williams’ life’ as he speaks out on Take That rivalry

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Having only just welcomed the youngest of her brood, one-month-old Colette, alongside six-year-old Theodora and three-year-old Charlton, Mrs Robbie Williams is enjoying a busy end to 2018.

However, Ayda shockingly revealed she actually ‘passed out’ due to the intense juggle between work and looking after her young children.