Baby joy! Danielle Lloyd gives birth

Glamour model is new mum

Danielle Lloyd and partner Jamie O’Hara are new parents to a baby son.

The couple have named their baby boy Archie O’Hara.

He was born 2.03am this morning at The Portland Hospital, weighing 8lb 4oz.

‘He is absolutely perfect, Jamie and I are thrilled. We can’t wait to get him home,’ says the proud new mum.

Last week Danielle hinted that she intended tol have her baby induced this weekend.

‘I’ve absolutely loved being pregnant, but over the past week I’ve started to feel a bit sorry for myself,’ said Danielle, 26.

‘I’m just so hot and I literally have to pee every 5 seconds, so this weekend Jamie and I are heading to see if we can get things moving.

‘I can’t wait to mee Baby O’Hara, he’s been a long time coming.’

Danielle and Jamie are planning to get married in 2011.

PHOTO GALLERY Pregnant celebrities>>

SEE PICTURES Danielle Lloyd models Freemans lingerie>>



SEE PICTURES Danielle Lloyd strips off to launch her new modelling agency>>

SEE PICTURES Celebrity baby names A to Z>>