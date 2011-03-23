BABY JOY! James Corden is a new dad

James Corden and Julia Carey welcome their first child

Comedian James Corden and his fiancée Julia Carey are proud new parents to a baby boy.

The couple are said to be ‘over the moon’ about the birth of their son yesterday morning.

Julia is ‘doing well’ and resting in London’s Portland Hospital.

The happy couple were spotted out shopping on Saturday, with James, 32, affectionately rubbing Julia‘s baby bump.

The Gavin & Stacey star proposed to Julia, 31, on Christmas day last year after announcing in October that they were expecting.

They are yet to reveal their baby’s name.

Esme Riley