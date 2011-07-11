BABY JOY! Kate Hudson gives birth to a boy

Kate and Matt Bellamy welcome a son

Kate Hudson and fiancé Matt Bellamy are celebrating the safe delivery of their son.

The Hollywood actress gave birth to a ‘healthy baby boy’ in LA last night, her rep confirmed to Us Weekly.

The new arrival, whose name has not yet been revealed, is the couple’s first child together.

Kate is already mum to Ryder, 7, with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Kate announced her engagement to the Muse rocker in April, but the pair are in no hurry to get married.

‘This is new!’ Kate giggled as she showed off her ring to Today show host Matt Lauer. ‘I’m engaged!

‘I haven’t really announced it – I kind of feel like the announcing thing is so silly.’

‘He’s a beautiful man and I’m very excited.

‘[The proposal was] very sweet and very romantic.’

Esme Riley