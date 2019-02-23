Looks like things are getting h-h-hot between these two...

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson reportedly dumped Love Island’s Chris Hughes, following just three weeks of dating after they were spotted kissing in a kebab shop.

But judging by new photos, it looks like things are back on for the pair.

The duo were spotted flying out of London City Airport together yesterday afternoon.

Dressed down in a camouflage jacket and joggers, Jesy, 27, led the way, as Chris followed behind her with his luggage.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Jesy had called it quits with the Love Island hunk, as she just wanted to ‘enjoy being single.’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Kem Cetinay reveals best mate Chris Hughes was ‘buzzing after first date’ with Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson



She even brought along her best pal as her date for The Brits on Wednesday night, where she performed with her bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Ann Pinnock and Perrie Edwards.

The source said: ‘Chris has been upset by the break-up.’

‘For now she’s going to enjoy being single until the right man comes along for her to spend her time with.’

However, Chris appeared to hint that their relationship is pretty complicated when recently asked about his current relationship status.

Speaking at the National Television Awards, when asked whether he’s still single, the reality TV star said: ‘It’s a tough one. I’m just enjoying what I’m doing.

‘There’s no updates, nothing you haven’t seen. I’m just happy with myself at the minute.’

It comes after the pair were spotted packing on the PDA at a South London takeaway in January.

The duo were seen sharing a very steamy Kiss after enjoying a date a cocktail bar.

An onlooker told The Sun: ‘They couldn’t keep their (probably greasy) mitts of one another. They kept pausing mid-sentence to snog, and were really affectionate. It may be early days but there’s definitely a real spark.’

There must be something there for the pair to be jetting off together!

Nothing says back together than a baecation…