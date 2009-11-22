AJ McLean: Fan gave me her mum and dad’s wedding rings

Backstreet Boy's gran used to wear them

AJ McLean says a fan once presented him with two very unusual gifts – her parents’ wedding rings.



The Backstreet Boys singer, 31, then passed the jewellery on to his gran.

‘A fan gave me her parents’ wedding rings years ago and I gave them to my grandmother,’ AJ tells Now.

‘Her uncle started calling my house to ask for them back, but unfortunately my grandmother’s passed away now and she was wearing them when she died.

‘She’s buried with them now and that girl’s never going to get those rings back ever!’

The Backstreet Boys‘ new album This Is Us is out now.

