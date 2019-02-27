That's not very nice!

They’ve struck up somewhat of an unlikely friendship, but it seems Dan Walker has been criticising Jade Thirlwall‘s singing abilities.

The BBC Breakfast host said Jade, 26, was ‘rubbish’ after she attempted to make him feel better during a bout of altitude sickness during their trek up Mount Kilimanjaro.

Speaking today, Jade revealed: ‘I helped Dan when he was really poorly – I did a bit of singing for him. His altitude sickness put him in a weird mood and he joked that I was a rubbish singer!

‘Ha, luckily I wasn’t too offended, I forgave him because I knew he was unwell.’

Joker Dan then added: ‘I had really bad altitude sickness but Jade, even though I can’t quite remember it, sang Africa by Toto to me, and she gave me a strawberry lace! She saved me!’

The TV presenter even went on to embarrass Jade by posting a picture of her online just after she’d been for a number two!

Alongside a photo of Jade not looking very impressed, he wrote: ‘The lovely Jade from @littlemix looking as glamorous as ever as she contemplates her poo behind a rock in the shadow of Kilimanjaro.’

The 41-year-old star added the emojis “😂💩” and the hashtag: ‘#PooWithAView.’ Lolz.

This comes after Jade’s Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to Instagram to share some ‘honest’ photos of the charity climb.

In the first photo, the singer looks as glamorous as ever while posing in the African sun with her hiking sticks in her hands.

But the next two pictures prove how brutal the challenge is proving to be, as Leigh-Anne, 27, can be seen grimacing while battling the rain and wind.

Next to the post, the star wrote: ‘Instagram vs Reality 😳😳😳 toughest thing I’ve ever done but I promise to make you all proud ❤️💪🏽 #returntokili @comicrelief’

The celebrities, including Dani Dyer, Shirley Ballas and Ed Balls, have now reached 13,000 ft of the 19,000ft eight-day trek.