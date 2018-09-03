Is Ben trying to contact his ex?

Following their shock split last month, now Ben Foden has reached out to his ex Una Healy on social media.

Despite keeping pretty quiet after announcing their divorce last month, former Saturdays star Una has returned to social media recently to keep fans updated with what she’s been up to.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

But it was her most recent Instagram post which has caught the attention of fans as she advertised an upcoming performance at the UK’s Long Road Festival next weekend.

‘One week to go,’ she wrote. ‘I am really looking forward to performing next week at The Longroad Festival along with some of my favourite artists including Carrie Underwood, The Shires and many more.’

And while the snap racked up a lot of interest in a matter hours, rugby player Ben reportedly tapped ‘like’ on the post. And apparently, he hasn’t done this since the couple revealed their split in July.

More: Una Healy unveils dramatic new look as she breaks her social media silence following Ben Foden split

Despite Ben, 33, showing his appreciation for the snap, 36-year-old Una recently deleted all traces of her ex on social media.

Her Insta page used to be littered with couples snaps of the pair on romantic date nights, but now is full of sexy selfies, sweet family photos and her exciting business ventures.

Singer Una is reportedly living in Ireland with her mum Anne after announcing her marriage was over just days after the couple spoke about moving to America together.

The pair tied the knot in 2012 and share two children — six-year-old daughter Aoife Belle and three-year-old son Tadhg – but they were hit with allegations that Ben had cheated with PR girl Becky Milne in 2015.

Becky, 26, has since denied the claims, saying she was ‘just friends’ with Ben.

Meanwhile, it looks like Una is keen to take her mind off her relationship woes, as she’s been enjoying some much needed time with her nearest and dearest.

Enjoying a girls night on Friday, the mum-of-two shared some enjoying drinks and nibbles at home with her close pals.