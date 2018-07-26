Coolest family ever. Its official.

When your names Queen B, literally everything you do is amazing.

Like c’mon, does Beyonce ever have a flipping day off?

And so, we’ve been waiting with baited breath for an update on life with the twins – who arrived all the way back in the summer of last year.

Beyonce had announced that she and Jay Z had welcomed her two youngest tots, Rumi and Sir Carter, into the world via a pretty iconic Instagram post – in which the babies were already a month old.

Since the duo made their debut appearance in the limelight, Bey has understandably kept her youngest under wraps from the media.

However, in a very surprising appearance, Rumi and Sir have now appeared on the 36-year-olds personal website – and we can’t believe how much the pair have grown!

In the snap, an off-duty Beyonce cradles the pair as she chuckles for the camera.

Tbf, we’d look *this* happy if Beyonce was our mum too.

Of course, the unexpected insight into the personal life of Queen B has come as quite the shock for many – with fans taking to social media to share their thoughts on the snap.

Drawing comparisons to Rumi’s older sister Blue Ivy, one user shares: ‘Beyoncé gave birth to the same baby twice because Rumi and Blue are literally twins.’

Reposting the precious snap, another writes: ‘Ok bye Beyoncé’s twins are so freaking adorable’.

Another shares: ‘BEYONCE TWINS ARE SO CUTE’.