Love Island BFFs Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay show off buff bods as they join their mums on beach break

The pair were also flashing some seriously cheesy grins

Chris Hughes has ditched Little Mix girlfriend Jesy Nelson this week in favour of his BFF Kem Cetinay – and their mums.

The two hunks, whose bromance blossomed on the 2017 series of Love Island, have jetted off to Egypt with mums Val Hughes and Figen Cetinay.

The BFFs were showing off their washboard abs and pearly whites as they posed for a series of snaps in their bright pink shorts and sunnies.

They also posed with Val and Figen for some sweet family snaps, and Kem admitted he preferred this little getaway to a boozy boys’ holiday.

The Love Island winner said: ‘Having our mums out here has been mad! Even better than my lads holidays! We’ve been reminiscing about our family holidays over the years and feel like we’ve bonded even more.’

The trip comes after Kem praised Chris for saving him from a ‘breakdown’ last summer.

‘In July last year, my mental health was really bad and I just couldn’t really deal with it. It all just got on top of me at one point,’ Kem revealed.

‘I had a bit of a breakdown one day and I said to my mum and my dad and my brother, everyone, ‘I need to take a few days off. It’s all just got too much; I need to sort my head out first before I look at doing any work or anything,’ he added to Heat mag.

Kem said he told his family who then told Chris, and his BFF ended up driving straight down from his home in the Cotswolds to see him.

The Love Island besties are on location for a new project with First Choice called the ‘Brag Race’, which their mums will be judging.

Watch this space.