The TOWIE star has left Essex again this week

After an incredible wedding in the Maldives, Billie Faiers has jetted off on holiday again.

Yep, the former TOWIE star has left the grey skies of Essex behind in favour of the altogether brighter climates of Dubai.

Sharing a sizzling bikini snap from her trip, 29-year-old Billie can be seen snuggling up to her new husband Greg Shepherd and their youngest child Arthur, two.

Showing off her incredible figure, the mum-of-two – who also shares Nelly, four, with Greg – posed up a storm in a white polka dot two-piece and a Fedora Hat while accessorising with an oversized pair of sunglasses.

Greg, 34, is also wearing a pair of sunnies as well as black swimming trunks as he holds on to adorable Arthur.

‘My Mr Shep’s 💙💙💗 … #happysunday #holiday,’ she captioned the sweet snap.

And fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: ‘They are just perfect.’

‘Awh cute😍🙌 glad your having a good time!❤️,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Gorgeous 😻 have fun xxx’

And a fourth agreed: ‘Beautiful photo @billiefaiersofficial looks lovely there 💕 xxx.’

Meanwhile, Billie has been sure to share lots more snaps from her luxurious trip to the United Arab Emirates.

Taking to Instagram, The Mummy Diaries star posed for a selfie alongside Greg as they enjoyed the incredible weather.

In another photo, Essex babe Billie can be seen giving the camera her best pout before an evening out while wearing a headband and oversized hoop earrings.

The star’s mum Susan also joined the pair on their family holiday, as she shared an adorable snap next to her daughter and their pal.

Although Susan’s other daughter Sam decided to go on a trip to Sicily in Italy with her pals instead, sharing her own string of photos from the getaway.

Are these ladies ever in England?!