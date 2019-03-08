Congrats guys!

They’ve been living it up in the Maldives this week, and now Billie Faiers and Greg Shepherd have confirmed they’ve finally tied the knot.

The Only Way Is Essex star looked delighted as she posed up a storm in a racy white swimsuit after her wedding day.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: The Mummy Diaries viewers SLAM ‘spoilt’ Billie Faiers over 30k wedding demand: ‘What planet is she on?!’

Taking to Instagram, she simply captioned the snap: ‘#BillieisaShep 👰🏼🍾🥂💍’ as she celebrated her nuptials with her family and friends.

The mum-of-two showed off her slender figure in the £215 Norma Kamali swimsuit, which featured cut-out sheer detailing.

Billie accessorised with a pair of £415 Chanel sunglasses and matching earrings and a funky oversized hat as she threw one arm up in the air.

She also shared a group shot of the entire wedding party in a swimming pool, which she captioned: ‘WHAT A DAY 💙 … we can’t thank all of our friends and family enough for making our wedding so amazing 💙 memories we will cherish forever we love you all 💙’

And it seems it was a double celebration for the Shepherd family as Billie and Greg’s youngest child, Arthur, turned two yesterday.

Billie shared a family photo of them with her daughter Nellie, and wrote alongside it: ‘Happy birthday our beautiful boy Arthur we all love you so so much ur our little gorgeous darling with so much personality our little chunky monkey 🙊 we have all had the BEST day celebrating you 🙊💙🙌🏼🍾 #twinning 🤣😱😌💙🙌🏼’

Meanwhile, Greg poked fun at recent reports that suggested their wedding guests had turned the Maldives into Southend and were ‘causing carnage’.

One holiday-goer told Mail Online: ‘Our real gripe is that Paradise had turned into Southend, (nothing wrong with Southend), but we chose an exclusive resort and it soon became clear that we were less important than the Faiers group…

‘I think the island should have been exclusive to the wedding party and then other guests would not have been subjected to disappointment!’

Greg obviously thought the claims were funny and captioned two different snaps of his pals partying: ‘Southend what’ and ‘Southend’s finest’.