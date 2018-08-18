Did Billie Faiers REALLY dump Ferne McCann from her bridal party?

The reality TV star’s wedding is being overshadowed by Sam and Ferne’s ‘feud’ – again

Billie Faiers is set to tie knot very soon, but once again her nuptials are at risk of being upstaged by her sister Sam’s ongoing feud with their former TOWIE co-star Ferne McCann.

But, following recent reports that Billie, 28, had dumped Ferne, also 28, from her bridal party over the fallout, Now can exclusively reveal the truth.

A well-placed source said: ‘Billie and Ferne have been best friends for years and nothing has changed that. She was never meant to be a bridesmaid.’

Sam, 27, and Ferne appeared to patch up their differences when they were pictured enjoying the first of Billie’s many hen parties back in June, as she prepared to marry businessman Greg Shepherd – who recently celebrated his stag party in Las Vegas with Tommy Mallet.

Our insider also poured cold water over speculation that single mum Ferne and Sam are still at war. ‘All three girls will be going to the hen do in Ibiza in a couple of weeks.’

Sam confessed in her own words that she and Ferne ‘hadn’t seen eye to eye’ and ‘drifted apart’ over the past year. But Now understands it was Ferne’s ITVBe show First Time Mum that kick-started the spat.

‘She wanted to be the only reality TV star to have a baby show and can’t accept that Ferne could be more successful than her,’ a source previously told Now.

And, with Fearne’s series proving to be a huge hit with viewers when it aired, it was bound to have added strain on their friendship.

But, with the pair set to come face to face again at Billie’s second hen do in just a matter of weeks, we really hope (for Billie’s sake) that’s it’s all water under the bridge…