The couple have been engaged since 2014

They recently returned from their stag and hen dos, so we assumed that Billie Faiers and her fiancé Greg Shepherd were set to tie the knot soon, but he’s revealed that they’re far from walking down the aisle.

Speaking to OK! Online, Greg admitted that the couple still haven’t set a date.

‘The wedding [planning] is going alright,’ he said.

‘We are trying to get around to it. Whether or not it happens soon is another thing.

‘We are trying to make it happen, the hen and stag have happened so I would like to see the wedding follow, but we will see.’

The 33-year-old businessman also said that they won’t film the entire wedding for their reality series, The Mummy Diaries.

‘To a certain extent we are going to show it,’ he said. ‘But we don’t want it taking over our lives.

‘I’m not really in the public eye so this is all new to me, the cameras following me around is new to me.’

Billie, 28, also hinted that the wedding still isn’t planned, despite recently enjoying her hen do in Ibiza.

On Tuesday, she shared a picture of a wedding planning book on Instagram and wrote alongside it: ‘Yes… Let’s get planning.’

Billie and Greg got engaged in 2014 and share two children together, Nelly, 4, and one-year-old Arthur.

Billie recently admitted that the wedding won’t happen until 2019.

She said: ‘We’ve not booked the wedding yet but it will be in 2019, so I want to concentrate on that first and then we’ll see what happens.

‘After waiting so long I want it to be perfect!’

On the last series of The Mummy Diaries, the family jetted off to The Maldives, where Greg proposed, and Billie was keen to get married there.

We can’t wait to finally see the big day!