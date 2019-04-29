Billie is rocking a Kimmy K style look

Billie Faiers has taken to Instagram to show off a super stunning hair transformation.

Posing in an asymmetrical, baby pink midi dress and a pair of nude heels, the 29-year-old reality star can be seen sporting a long, platinum blonde hairdo.

The Kardashian-inspired wig didn’t go unnoticed by younger sister, 28-year-old Sam, who commented: ‘🔥 Kim k eat your heart out 😍.’

Plenty of Billie’s loyal fans were also quick to shower her with complimentary comments on her extravagant new locks, with one writing: ‘😍😩 You look incredibleee🔥🔥🔥🔥,’ while another added: ‘hair colour goals 🔥,’ and another continued: ‘Wow Billie move over Kardashian’s the Brits have this one 😘💕👍.’

The stunning upload comes days after it was announced Billie and Sam’s reality docu-series The Mummy Diaries has been commissioned to continue for two more years.

The programme that documents the lives of Billie and her children Nelly, four, and Arthur, one, and Sam and her children Paul, three, and Rosie, one, along with their husbands Greg and Paul began in 2014 with The Baby Diaries and is now set to continue to 2021 thanks to a lucrative contract.

An insider told the Mail Online: ‘ITV have re-commissioned The Mummy Diaries until at least 2021 in a mega bucks deal for the girls.’

The fly on the wall show, recently followed the run up to Billie’s lavish Maldives wedding to husband Greg Shepherd and will conclude this week with an episode of documenting the extravagant big day.

Billie shared some behind the scenes snippets of the ceremony on social media, posting a series of snaps showing her getting ready for the shore-side wedding. See the pics here!

Alongside the stunning pre-wedding photos, she wrote: ‘The finishing touches ✨✨…I wish we could it all again my wonderful glam squad 🙊👰🏼😘.’