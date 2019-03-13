Billie Faiers forgets worries with stunning honeymoon snaps – as her secret wedding stress is revealed

Naomi Bartram

Billie is currently on the holiday of a lifetime

Billie Faiers recently tied the knot with boyfriend of six years Greg Shepherd in a luxury Maldives ceremony, with the pair now enjoying the honeymoon of dreams.

#BillieisaShep 👰🏼🍾🥂💍

But despite the trip looking like something from a fairytale, it turns out the bride suffered a pretty rough time in the run up to the wedding.

In an upcoming episode of The Mummy Diaries – set to air tonight – 29-year-old Billie’s mum Sue Wells reveals that her eldest daughter suffered from extreme anxiety while planning the trip.

As she chatted to TOWIE daughter Sam Faiers, Sue revealed: ‘Do you know what, to be fair, [Billie’s] been really stressed out.

‘I think she’s got so much going on you know what it’s like when you’re trying to work, keep a home, bring up a family and she’s not been sleeping…’

According to the Daily Mail, the 50-year-old then added: ‘She’s been having flare ups with her skin and her hairs been falling out in the shower… she’s been crying an awful lot.’

The shepherd’s 🙊💙👰🏼🥂💍👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

Luckily, all Billie’s hard work paid off as the star – who shares Nelly, four, and Arthur, two, with hubby Greg, 33, – wed in an idyllic ceremony on the island of Kuramathi following a five-year engagement.

And it looks as though the celebrations are continuing, with the newlywed sharing a string of photos from her incredible honeymoon.

After starting their day with a romantic bike ride around the island today, Billie gave fans a glimpse of the couple’s idyllic surroundings as they headed for a boat ride to watch some dolphins.

Of course, reality star Billie had enough time to squeeze in a photoshoot after the pair jumped into the water for a spot of snorkelling.

Sharing the moment on his Instagram page, Greg posted a snap of his new wife swimming around in a tanned one-piece as she took in the beautiful reef.

Alongside the photos, he simply wrote: ‘Honeymoon! Very lucky to do this with Mrs shepherd 😊.’

Send us a postcard, guys!