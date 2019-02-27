Not long to go now...

Billie Faiers is in full wedding planning mode as it’s not long until she exchanges vows with fiancé Greg Shepherd.

And while there’s still plenty left to do before they jet off to the luxury Maldives, Billie has at least finalised her guest list – and the attendees might surprise you.

Billie revealed that out of the mammoth 95 people she’s invited to her big day, there’s only one other TOWIE star apart from sister Sam that made the cut.

‘I know it seems like a lot of people, but that is all pretty much immediate family. And 22 of that number is kids. We couldn’t have a holiday in the Maldives and ask people not to bring their children!’ the 29-year-old told OK! online during a joint interview with Sam.

So who is the lucky TOWIE star that received an invite? Ferne McCann of course.

‘Just Sam and Ferne. No one else,’ Billie said when asked which TOWIE stars would be attending.

‘Although they’re my friends and when I see them it’s lovely, I don’t see them every day.’

Speaking of the huge guest list, Billie explained the sentimental reason why so many people are coming to her destination wedding.

She said: ‘I got engaged there, I was pregnant there with Nelly, it’s just… the only place in the entire world where I’ve ever felt truly relaxed.

‘The wedding is going to be so relaxed – it’s not like one of those stuffy weddings in one room, people can wander down the beach… it will be relaxing.’

But what hasn’t been relaxing is sorting out the guest list and entertainment for her guests.

Billie added: ‘The most stressful part has been the guest list, and just your general organising – events and things going on for that amount of people.

‘Say when everyone gets there, they’ve had to block out loads of areas in restaurants every night.

‘The island have been amazing, you’re just almost always planning ahead for everything, to make everyone else happy.’