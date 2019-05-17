Whoops!

Former TOWIE cast member Billie Faiers was caught out last night when she ‘accidentally’ shared an edited photograph of her slimmed down waist alongside the original image.

The mum-of-two swiftly removed the photoshop fail from her Instagram story, in which the drastic difference in her waist size was visible.

Chicly dressed in a one -shoulder body suit paired with a baby pink skirt and a super summery sunhat, the Mummy Diaries star could be seen posing up a storm for the camera with her hand on her hip.

After deleting the shrunken snapshot, it was explained that 29-year-old Billie had uploaded the altered photo by mistake.

A representative for the TV personality said: ‘Billie is with a friend in Cannes who took the pic and edited it and sent back to her.’

Speaking to the Daily Mail the spokesperson added: ‘She uploaded it without checking it and as soon as she realised the error, she deleted the image.’

Despite the social media faux pas, the Essex girl continued to share pics from her luxurious French Riviera getaway, having jetted off for the sun soaked trip with new hubby Greg.

In Billie’s latest upload, she can be seen living it up on a luxury yacht beside Greg, with whom she shares four-year-old daughter Nelly and two-year-old son Arthur.

With the loved up pair sharing a smooch on the bow of the extravagant boat, Billie compared the romantic snap to a pic of the couple looking far more windswept, penning the caption: ‘Let the sea set you freeeeeeee 💙 …. Insta Vs Reality (swipe) 😆 …’

Fans were quick to shower the adorable moment with complimentary comments, with one writing: ‘he second pic is my fave – shows how much you have fun together 🙌🏻💖😍,’ and another swooning: ‘Love you two and Greg cracks me up xx🕺🏻.’