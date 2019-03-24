WOW!

After finally marrying fiancé Greg Shepherd earlier this month, it looks like Billie Faiers is ready for a whole new look.

Yep, the former TOWIE star debuted a dramatic makeover this weekend, with many of her followers even comparing her to Kim Kardashian.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Billie Faiers forgets worries with stunning honeymoon snaps – as her secret wedding stress is revealed

Sharing a photo on Instagram, 29-year-old Billie ditched her short blonde do for a platinum wig as she gave the camera her best pout.

Pairing her new hair with a pink eyeshadow and nude lip gloss, The Mummy Diaries star can be seen modelling a pink dress in the snap.

‘Saturday vibes … 💕💕 …. loved changing up my look 🙊 Glam … @krystaldawn_mua and @carlbembridgehair 💗,’ she captioned the snap.

And it’s fair to say Billie’s followers went wild for the transformation, as one commented: ‘Wow 😳 love the new look ! Stunning and suits you x’

‘Eat your heart out @kimkardashian #goals,’ wrote another, while a third agreed: ‘Seriously thought this was Kim K for a second 😍😍.’

And a fourth added: ‘Absolutely did not recognise that was you !!! Absolutely stunning ✨♥️’

This comes after mum-of-two Billie – who shares Nelly, four, and Arthur, two, with husband Greg – recently jetted back from her dream wedding in the Maldives.

After tying the knot in an incredible ceremony attended by the likes of her sister Sam and their former TOWIE co-star Ferne McCann, Billie and Greg enjoyed some time to themselves when they flew to the private island of Medhufaru for a luxury honeymoon.

Speaking about the trip of a lifetime, Billie told OK! Magazine: ‘We honestly had the best time ever. We made memories to last a lifetime. We are privileged to have visited some amazing places over the years but nowhere quite compares.’

She added: ‘We obviously missed the kids so much but we had such a whirlwind of a week, it was nice to take some time for Greg and I to reflect on everything.’