Billie Faiers has been heavily criticised after her wedding party reportedly turned a luxury Maldives resort into the ‘Costa Del Sol’.

Holidaymakers on the idyllic island of Kuramathi have complained that Billie’s 100-strong entourage, including an ITVBe filming crew, has ‘ruined’ their once-in-a-lifetime trip.

Disgruntled guests claimed that the reality TV star, 29, and her guests have caused ‘bedlam’ as drunken ‘yobs’ are spoiling the atmosphere on their five-star break.

‘They’ve turned this paradise island into the Costa del Sol,’ one mum, who claims to have spent £7,000 on her trip, reportedly told The Sun.’

Another holidaymaker who said they spent years saving for the trip said it had been the ‘opposite’ of what they expected.

‘This was the opposite of what I was expecting,’ they told the paper.

‘It was meant to be the height of luxury, but it’s full of drunken yobs shouting and trying to be the centre of attention.

‘Guests who have saved for years to be here are so upset.’

Following complaints, ITVBe cameras are said to have been restricted to filming in dedicated areas only.

But guests were appalled to discover that those areas of the island had been cordoned off to them.

They claim they were banned from an area of the serenity pool, and the next door sand bar, for Billie’s hen party.

Other areas also said to be off limits to those not in the wedding party include the Island Coffee shop garden, champagne loft, and palm restaurant.

Meanwhile, despite the reported chaos, Billie and her fiancé Greg Shepherd, 33, tied the knot in front of family and friends on Tuesday.

The newlyweds are believed to have reserved the mile-long sandbank between 2pm and 7pm.

Fans will be able to get the full rundown of events after the reality stars opted to share details of their big day on their Mummy Diaries TV show.