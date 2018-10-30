We didn't see THIS coming...

After splitting from her Made in Chelsea beau Josh Patterson, it looks like Binky Felstead is ready to move on!

28-year-old Binky attended the Pride of Britain awards last night, where she stunned in a plunging black gown.

But as the night wound up, the party continued for Binky and her celeb pals, as they headed to a fancy after-party nearby.

And it was there that Binks was spotted cosying up to none other than Love Island hunk Eyal Booker!

In pictures obtained by The Mirror, the perhaps unlikely pair were seen cuddling up, with Binky sitting on Eyal’s lap while the 22-year-old smiled and laughed as they chatted.

But the pair weren’t alone during the fancy night out. During the evening, Eyal posted on his Instagram stories, sharing how he was also enjoying a good time with his former Love Island co-stars Josh Denzel, Kaz Crossley and Laura Anderson.

The foursome even posed for pics together at the end of what they said had been an ‘inspiring night’.

Binky also enjoyed a fun night out with her pals. The Made in Chelsea star was spotted boogying the night away with TOWIE’s Pete Wicks and former Geordie Shore babe Vicky Pattison too.

Eyal and Binky’s cosy encounter comes weeks after she split from Joshua ‘JP’ Patterson – who she shared adorable baby India with.

Back in September, the pair shared a joint statement announcing their separation.

It read: ‘It is with a heavy heart we have to tell you that we have decided to separate as a couple.

‘We are still a family and India is, and will always be the absolute light of our lives. However we have realised we are on very different paths at the moment, although we still adore each other, we need to give each other the space to grow.’

They continued, ‘There are no secrets and no one has been hurt in any way.’