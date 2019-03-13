We're not jealous at all!

She may be a busy mum-of-one, but Binky Felstead is currently enjoying a well-deserved break in the Maldives without her daughter India.

The former Made in Chelsea star jetted off to the luxurious location with some female friends and appears to be having a whale of a time. Obvs.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Sam Faiers cosies up to beau Paul as she flaunts incredible bikini body following sister Billie’s Maldives wedding

Keeping her 1.4 million followers up-to-date with her trip via her Instagram story, Binky revealed she was sipping on champagne before she’d even boarded her flight at the Cavier House Oyster Bar.

She then shared a few videos of her and her friend getting comfy on the plane for their ten hour journey.

Binky, 28, is on the trip with Hattie Clark, who is the director of luxury resort wear and lifestyle brand Octavia Hix.

Both ladies shared a video of them venturing into the clear blue sea as they attempted to look for some fish.

Hattie captioned the clip: ‘Catching fishies with Bam in Paradise 🐠 @binkyfelstead #anantaradhigu #maldives.’

In another snap, Binky can be seen showing off her incredible figure in a bandeau bikini as she takes a dip in the ocean.

The reality TV star captioned the post: ‘GIFTED | Well I’ve arrived in paradise… 🌴🥂@anantaradhigu #anantaradhigu #maldives.’

Binky’s sunny getaway to the Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort comes after her split from former Made In Chelsea star Josh ‘JP’ Patterson, who is the father of her young daughter.

The couple parted ways in September 2018, but still maintain a close friendship.

In a recent interview, Binky told Women’s Health: ‘I was home with India and I would see on Instagram that everyone was out and about and I just felt really isolated.

‘I can get quite low scrolling through Instagram and seeing all these happy – or what looks like happy families – mums and dads and babies.’