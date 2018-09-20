The star has escaped to a retreat

Binky Felstead is taking her mind off of her heartbreaking split from Josh ‘JP’ Patterson by heading to a health retreat.

The former Made In Chelsea star has been posting videos of her stay at the Mummy Tribe retreat on social media.

Binky, 28, seemed to be in great spirits as she took part in dance and yoga classes and shared them on her Instagram stories.

Alongside a video of herself dancing, she wrote: ‘I always knew I had snake hips…’

However, hinting at her heartache, she also posted a cryptic quote that read: ‘To be honest, we’re all winging it. Life. Motherhood. Everything.’

It comes after Binky confirmed that she and JP have split 15 months after welcoming their daughter India.

In an emotional statement posted on Instagram, Binky wrote: ‘It is with a heavy heart we have to tell you that we have decided to separate as a couple.

‘We are still a family and India is, and will always be the absolute light of our lives however we have realised we are on very different paths at the moment.

‘Although we still adore each other, we need to give each other the space to grow.

‘There are no secrets and no one has been hurt in any way.

‘We now move forward with love, friendship & a deep respect for one another and the family we are 110% committed to.’

JP shared the same message to his Instagram account, alongside a love-heart emoji.

The couple first met and began dating on Made In Chelsea, but things weren’t always plain-sailing.

When Binky discovered she was pregnant with India, the couple had split, but reunited shortly before she was born in June 2017.

We’re glad you’re doing OK, Binks!