What a hot mumma!

It’s been a rough few weeks for Made in Chelsea babe Binky Felstead, following her recent split with the father of Baby India, Josh ‘JP’ Patterson.

The 28-year-old put the recent love life dramz on the back burner last night – hitting the town for her first public appearance following the split.

Oh, and didn’t she look fab!

Attending the launch of the gory Gunther von Hagens’ Body Worlds Museum in London on Thursday evening, Binks looked laid back and content.

One-year-old India‘s mum opted for a fresh ensemble of a boxy, oversized Khaki shirt, black skinny jeans and a pair of white and black Adidas trainers for her debut appearance.

Keeping her makeup natural and glowy, Binky’s hair matched the laid back theme – with her golden tinged tresses styled into soft, undone waves.

It appears Miss Felstead was in great company at the event, as the Chelsea babe rubbed shoulders with recent CBB star and Love Islander Gabby Allen.

Following the confirmation of her Rak-Su romance with Myles Stephenson, Gabs looked equally as fab in a bodycon snakeskin dress and a simple pair of gold hoops.

Eastender’s star Lousia Lytton, a.k.a Albert Square’s Ruby Allen, also showed up at the star studded ‘do – rocking a fab layered look in a ribbed black sweater and animal print wrap-around midi dress.

We’re so glad to see Binky looking fabulous following the recent confirmation she was a once more a singleton.

Taking to Instagram to confirm her split with baby India’s father, Binky shared a statement which read: ‘It is with a heavy heart we have to tell you that we have decided to separate as a couple. We are still a family and India is, and will always be the absolute light of our lives.’

Continuing, Binky added: ‘We have realised we are on very different paths at the moment, although we still adore each other, we need to give each other the space to grow.’

Signing off the statement, India’s mumma shared that there is no love lost – as the duo will be moving through their split with ‘love, friendship and deep respect’ for each other.

Glad to see you looking so fab, Binks!