The Made In Chelsea pair have called it quits

Binky Felstead and Josh ‘JP’ Patterson have announced that they’ve decided to split in an emotional statement.

The couple – who welcomed baby daughter India together 15 months ago – confirmed the sad news in a message posted on their social media accounts today.

‘It is with a heavy heart we have to tell you that we have decided to separate as a couple,’ the message posted by Binky, 28, read.

‘We are still a family and India is, and will always be the absolute light of our lives however we have realised we are on very different paths at the moment

‘although we still adore each other, we need to give each other the space to grow’

The statement added that ‘no has been hurt in any way’ and that they will move forward with ‘love, friendship & a deep respect for one another and the family we are 110% committed too’.

Binky and JP, 29, also admitted that they had been ‘going through this privately for a while’ and said they’re now ‘in a good place’.

JP posted the same statement on his own Instagram page.

The couple met and fell for each other on Made In Chelsea but had a pretty rocky romance.

They had split when Binky discovered that she was pregnant, though reunited shortly before India’s arrival in June 2017.

Following their daughter’s birth Binky and JP spoke of how she had brought them closer together.

‘Having India has cemented us,’ JP told Hello! magazine. ‘Even more than we were before.’

News of their surprise break-up comes shortly after Binky was seen supporting JP on Sunday after he completed the Berlin Marathon.

The couple were seen emotionally embracing whilst India slept in her buggy.

Fans have sent messages of support following news of Binky and JP’s break-up, with one commenting on Instagram: ‘Oh Binky. Brave post but you must be in pain. Thinking of you all’

‘Well your newest post has made me bawl … wishing you all the happiness in the world,’ another wrote.