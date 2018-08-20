The popstar looks SO different

As Simon Webbe tied the knot with his stunning bride Ayshen Kemal earlier this month – you can bet his Blue bandmates Duncan James, Lee Ryan and Antony Costa were all there to celebrate with him.

But as new details of the beautiful ceremony are revealed today, we couldn’t help but notice how different one member of the noughties boyband looks in the wedding snaps.

After totally transforming his lifestyle, 37-year-old Antony showed off the results of all his hard work as he arrived at his best pals big day happier and healthier than ever.

Taking to Instagram with a glimpse of the day, the singer can be seen cosying up to his other half Rosanna Jasmin wearing a very dapper suit and bow tie combination.

‘Great night @simonwebbe1and @ayshenk with the better half @rosannajasmin #wedding’, dad-of-two Antony wrote next to the photo. And fans were quick to comment on just how great he looks.

‘WOW…What A Gorgeous Photo And Look At You Antony…Looking Good. All That Hard Work And Sweat Is Paying Off’, commented one.

Another agreed: ‘Looking good bro’, while a third added: ‘You look amazing @antonycosta after your weight loss 😊 great pic of you & your lovely lady ❤’.

This comes after Antony opened up about his weight loss journey back in June, revealing that he’d managed to drop 16lb after a bad photo pushed him to change his diet and healthy.

Speaking on Lorraine, he admitted: ‘I feel on top of the world, I feel a different person, just half of me.

‘It was just my posture and the way I was standing so I was just not happy with myself.

‘My posture has got better, I feel great and I’m ready to take on the world.’

Meanwhile, Simon and Ayshen got married at the Corinthia Hotel London on August 11th – with his pals even performing a medley of Blue’s greatest hits for the wedding guests. How amazing is that?

‘This is the best day of my life – and Ayshen looks more beautiful than I have ever seen her before,’ Simon told HELLO! magazine.

And Ayshen added: ‘I’m so happy. I can’t believe we’re married. I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of calling him my husband’.

Congrats, guys!