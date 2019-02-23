As Jen celebrated her milestone birthday, Brad was right there by her side

It’s a celebrity split the world has never quite gotten over, so when Brad Pitt was spotted arriving at ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday party, fans young and old were understandably overjoyed.

A whole host of celebs turned out for Jen’s party – but it was Brad, 55, who set tongues wagging.

And the A-lister did his best to go incognito, arriving at the Sunset Tower Hotel in LA wearing a baseball cap, surrounded by friends.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t enough for Brad to slip in unannounced and hysteria soon followed, with many diehard fans praying it meant a romantic reunion is on the cards.

One fan wrote, ‘If Brad Pitt and Jen get back together I expect an invite to the wedding. I’ve been praying for this day for 14 years. 4eva and always.’

Another said, ‘Maybe if Brad and Jen get back together the world [would] be right again.’ And a third asked, ‘Are Brad and Jen back together? This is the news we’ve all been waiting for!’

Alas, it seems this is just a case of amicable exes and there’s nothing to suggest Brad and Jen are about to rekindle their romance. But it’s been reported Brad sent Jen a ‘secret gift’ ahead of the bash.

Jen’s party had the ex-factor, as her Friends co-star Courteney Cox mingled with ex-husband David Arquette, and John Mayer attended, rubbing shoulders with former flames Jen and Katy Perry. Awkward!

Just two months ago, Now revealed Brad and Jen’s secret meetings, after his bitter custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie and her split from husband Justin Theroux.

At the time a source said, ‘From the first meeting, it was clear their friendship is as strong as ever.’ The insider said that Jen initially reached out to Brad over fears of spending her 50th alone.

Brad and Jen started dating in 1998 and just a year later they announced their engagement on stage at a Sting concert!

The pair tied the knot in Malibu in 2000, but five years later – less than 12 months after Brad met Angelina on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith – they broke hearts all over the world by confirming their split.

But we’re told that Brad and Jen are determined to keep their new relationship as friends as secret as possible.

Our source adds, ‘[Last September] they decided to meet up, but it was top secret.

Although she and Brad aren’t romantically involved, Jen’s said he’s the only man she can imagine by her side right now.’

Even if they’re strictly friends, it’s so nice to see Brad and Jen back in each other’s lives.