Caz looks amazing!

Caroline Flack looked absolutely amazing as she stepped onto the BRIT Awards 2019 red carpet earlier this evening.

The Love Island host is known for her quirky style, and she didn’t disappoint as she donned a little black dress with an asymmetric twist design on the bodice.

Showing off 39-year-old Caroline’s incredible figure, the strapless outfit features a seriously plunging neckline and a tiny slit at the front.

Caroline finished the look with a pair of strappy black heels while she left her hair in relaxed waves and went for a smokey eye and nude lip.

The telly presenter may have been all smiles for the cameras ahead of tonights 39th BRITs ceremony, but Caz admitted she was feeling a little bit worse for wear this morning after a heavy night out with pal Louise Redknapp.

Taking to her Instagram Stories wearing a crop top and shorts, she told her followers: ‘I’ll tell you what’s a really good idea, going out the night before the BRITs and getting home at…’

Turning to her adorable dog Ruby, she then asked: ‘What time did we get home Rubes? Do you remember? Was it 5am?’

Before adding the caption: ‘I am dying.’

And it looks like Caroline certainly had a good time partying until the early hours, as she also shared some selfies next to Strictly Come Dancing star Louise, 44, looking a little bit merry.

While one snap sees the pair giving the camera their best pout, another video shows Caroline kissing one of her pals.

Meanwhile, Louise gave away no signs of a hangover as she walked the red carpet looking equally amazing in another little black dress.

The former Eternal singer’s outfit featured some statement shoulder ruffles and a tie around the neck, while she chose to style her hair in an incredible mermaid-style french plait.

Looking incredible, ladies!