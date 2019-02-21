Jesy didn’t want to play gooseberry again…

It was a big night for Little Mix as they scooped their second BRIT award so a celebration was definitely in order.

But after going solo on the red carpet earlier in the night, Jesy Nelson, 27, opted against a repeat performance at Sony Music’s after-party.

Instead of joining her Little Mix bandmates on the red carpet at the aqua shard on Wednesday night, Jesy snuck into the bash alone and avoided the cameras altogether.

It was left to Perrie Edwards, 25, Jade Thirwall, 26, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 27, to keep the waiting paps happy as they posed up a storm with their beaus.

Perrie looked sensational in a metallic green blazer-style dress, which teased her cleavage with a plunging neckline, as she cosied up to beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Jade caught the eye in a black fringed mini dress as she wrapped her arms around boyfriend Jed Elliott.

And Leigh-Anne also opted for a blazer-style dress as she completed the triple date with her boyfriend of two years, footballer Andre Gray.

However, Jesy certainly made quite the exit as she left the after-party wearing a teeny tiny T-shirt.

The brunette flashed her black satin bra thanks to her slashed Balenciaga top, which she teamed with a pair of black leather leggings.

Jesy held hands with a male companion as she made her way to a waiting car and failed to raise a smile despite the band’s win.

Earlier in the evening, the girls almost had their fans in tears as they took to the BRITS stage to perform their single Woman Like Me wearing incredible pink PVC outfits.

While Perrie, donned a skin-tight corset and some tiny shorts, Essex lady Jesy also opted to wear her underwear as outerwear.

Jade flashed her toned stomach in a crop top and baggy trousers, alongside Leigh-Anne who showed off her amazing figure in a floor-length skirt.

And it’s fair to say viewers absolutely loved the sexy show, as one wrote on Twitter: ‘Never been a fan of Little Mix, but that was one hell of a performance! #BRITS2019.’

A second added: ‘Guys @LittleMix performance was so good I cried #LittleMixAtTheBrits #BRITs.’