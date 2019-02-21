Well, this was awkward...

Liam Payne was left red faced at the BRIT Awards 2019 last night when Jack Whitehall made an awkward reference to his rumoured romance with Naomi Campbell.

The former One Direction star walked the red carpet alone at the star-studded event, but was later joined by supermodel Winnie Harlow to present an award.

And comedian Jack couldn’t help but make a joke about the 25-year-old’s love life, as he told the audience: ‘To present it is a supermodel and supermodel Naomi Campbell’s current squeeze.’

If that wasn’t uncomfortable enough, Jack, 30, added: ‘His surname’s Payne, which is what he’ll be in a world of if he crosses her.’

While dad-of-one Liam – who shares one-year-old baby Bear with ex Cheryl – looked a little sheepish as he then stepped on stage, the remark went down VERY well with viewers at home.

‘oh my GOD jack just mentioned liam & naomi dhsjdkdkdm,’ said one excited follower.

‘How awkward must Liam Payne feel right now! What a roast from Jack Whitehall over his relationship with Naomi Campbell #BRITs,’ said another.

A third added: ‘Liam Payne introduced as Naomi Campbell’s new squeeze, I love it.’

Liam and supermodel Naomi, 48, got the rumour mill spinning last month when they left some very flirty comments on each other’s Instagram snaps.

The ridiculously good-looking pair where then spotted on a trip to Ghana together for New Years Eve before reportedly enjoying a cosy date night in London.

And it looks like their relationship is really heating up as Liam was recently spotted leaving Naomi’s flat in New York the day after Valentine’s Day. Ooo la la.

Meanwhile, despite seemingly getting serious with his new girlfriend, Liam later partied at the Universal Music and Bacardi Rum BRITs 2019 after party and reportedly left alone after midnight.

A source revealed: ‘He was notably solo for the party and enjoying the evening with friends, leaving alone shortly after midnight.’