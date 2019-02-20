Wow!

Little Mix stunned viewers of the BRIT Awards 2019 this evening when they gave an incredible performance of their hit single Woman Like Me.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall all took to the stage wearing incredible pink PVC outfits.

While Pez, 25, donned a skin-tight corset and some tiny shorts, Essex lady Jesy, 27, also opted to wear her underwear as outerwear.

Jade, 26, flashed her toned stomach in a crop top and baggy trousers, alongside 27-year-old Leigh-Anne who showed off her amazing figure in a floor-length skirt.

The girls were joined by rapper Ms Banks as they put on an incredible dance routine for the BRITs audience.

And it’s fair to say viewers absolutely loved the sexy show, as one wrote on Twitter: ‘Never been a fan of Little Mix, but that was one hell of a performance! #BRITS2019.’

‘Thank u @LittleMix for saving the day # BRITs,’ wrote another.

While a third added: ‘Guys @LittleMix performance was so good I cried # LittleMixAtTheBrits # BRITs.’

And a fourth agreed: ‘this was THE performance I was waiting for. I’m so proud of my queens @LittleMix!!! # BRITS2019.’

Despite the amazing performance, unfortunately for the X Factor stars they didn’t manage to scoop the award for Best British Band.

The foursome lost out to The 1975, but they did scoop the prize for Best Music Video for their single ‘Woman Like Me’.

Taking to the stage to accept their gong, the ladies couldn’t quite believe their win.

‘Thank you so much. We have had absolutely no shame in asking people to vote for this!’ Jade told the crowd, before Jesy added: ‘Can we just say thank you so much to our incredible fans. We would not be on this stage without you. We love you, you’re our babies!’