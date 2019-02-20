Looking good ladies!

Little Mix made sure all eyes were on them as they walked the red carpet at the 2019 BRIT Awards tonight.

The girl group looked sensational as they posed up a storm at London’s O2 Arena.

It seems the theme of the night was luscious legs as three out of the four ladies flaunted their slender pins in racy gowns.

Jade’s glamorous dress featured beaded detailing all over as well as a short train.

The 26-year-old star wore a white leotard underneath and accessorised with a pair of silver strappy heels.

Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne Pinnock flashed some leg and her washboard stomach – thanks to her halterneck top.

The green silky number looked incredible against her glowing skin, and she also opted for a pair of strappy heels.

Perrie Edwards appeared to be having a whale of a time on the red carpet as she played up to the cameras.

The 25-year-old blonde opted for a navy blue gown which featured a corset and also a racy thigh-high split.

Just a few hours earlier, Perrie had declared she was ‘sh***ing her pants’ as she took to her Instagram story to reveal she had arrived at the O2 Arena.

But she looked far from nervous as she giggled with her band mates at the annual awards ceremony.

Perrie posed up a storm next to her BFF Jesy Nelson, who flaunted her enviable curves in a black lace gown.

The see-through number clung to the 27-year-old in all the right places and featured a train.

Jesy was the only Little Mix lady to fly solo tonight, as the rest of the band were joined by their beaus.

Before joining her girls, Jade had walked the red carpet with her boyfriend Jed Elliott.

Jed, of rock band The Struts, looked equally as good in an all black ensemble.

The 27-year-old musician teamed a smart shirt and tie with tailored trousers and a trendy blazer which featured a white trim.

Meanwhile, Perrie was joined by her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Leigh-Anne was joined by her man Andre Gray.

Sadly the ladies missed out on the award for Best British Group, but they did win the gong for Best Music Video for their hit single ‘Woman Like Me’.

Taking to the stage to accept their award, the foursome couldn’t quite believe their win.

‘Thank you so much. We have had absolutely no shame in asking people to vote for this!’ Jade told the crowd, before Jesy added: ‘Can we just say thank you so much to our incredible fans. We would not be on this stage without you. We love you, you’re our babies!’