The BRIT Awards 2019 have well and truly begun as show-business’ finest take to the glitzy red carpet tonight.

And Love Island star Montana Brown is certainly making sure all eyes are on her as she stepped out in a totally see-through dress.

Yup, the 23-year-old may have just given us her most naked look ever in this sheer nude gown with a low-cut, thong bodysuit underneath.

Strutting her stuff in front of the cameras, Montana posed up a storm with her dark hair styled into loose waves.

Ignoring the cold weather, she completed the incredible look with some diamond bracelets and a pair of strappy heels.

But as she turned her back to the cameras, the star’s bum was on full display! Well, if anyone can pull off this seriously revealing dress… Montana can!

Meanwhile, the reality was joined by the likes of Strictly’s Vick Hope and even A-List royalty Hugh Jackman on the red carpet.

While Vick went for a slightly more covered up glittery gown with pleated detailing on the chest, she still flashed her incredible legs with a giant slit up the front.

Earlier in the day, Love Island favourite Montana revealed she was on her way to the O2 arena ahead of the star-studded event.

Speaking from the back of a cab, she told her followers: ‘I’m on my way now to prepare for the BRITs, I’ve just been walking around London in my robe which is a bit embarrassing.’

The star then went on to admit she was ‘sh**ing it’ ahead of her red carpet walk, before teaming up with fellow reality star Jamie Laing and presenter Yasmin Evans to do some backstage coverage of the event.