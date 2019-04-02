BGT returns this week!

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden won’t be leaving the talent show any time soon, according to her most recent comments.

The ITV hit show is returning for its 13th series this weekend, with 48-year-old Amanda being the only judge to appear in every series since it began in 2007.

Describing the talent contest as ‘the beating heart of Britain’, the actress is reluctant to give up her spot on the judging line-up.

She joked: ‘I can’t ever imagine not doing it. When I do leave I want it to be on my own terms. So I’ll be like, “If you’re sacking me then give me a heads up and I’ll do a speech about giving up my chair for someone else!”’

The telly star, who is mum to 13-year-old Alexa and seven-year-old Hollie added: ‘I’ll never voluntarily go, I love this show too much and I just think that for as long as it’s going I want to be a part of it.

‘It’s the beating heart of Britain, I do believe that. I think each one of us plays a part in that, there’s a reason why we’re all still there. It’s the best show on TV.’

Luckily for Amanda, 59-year-old talent mogul and Britain’s Got Talent founder Simon Cowell seems to be settled on the current set up.

With the upcoming series set to feature comedian David Walliams, 47, and pop star Alesha Dixon, 40, alongside him and Amanda, Simon revealed his thoughts on the format ahead of Saturday’s launch.

He explained: ‘I actually think we’ve gone past that stage of even having those conversations where they all think I make the decisions on who stays and goes.

‘I just think we’re all kind of stuck with each other now!’

In new promotional shots released by ITV, Amanda looks sensational in a glamorous beaded gown, which featured a dramatic train and a plunging neckline.

Meanwhile, Alesha shows off her slender pins in the group shot as she models a sexy sequinned LBD.

Words by Caitlin Elliott.