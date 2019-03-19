Awks!

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has revealed she prefers host Declan Donnelly to Ant McPartlin.

The 48-year-old’s comments come after she was pictured having what appeared to be a rather heated conversation with Ant last year.

Asked who she prefers out of the presenting duo, Amanda joked to the Daily Star: ‘Oh Dec. Me and Alesha [Dixon] always say that.’

Sources close to the TV stars rubbished reports that they were having a row at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester last year during BGT filming.

The insider told The Sun at the time: ‘They weren’t backstage or anything, they were in front of everyone.

‘Does anyone really think they would have a blazing row where everyone could see them?’

Ant, 43, will return to his BGT hosting duties in the next few months – following a very turbulent 2018, which saw him split from wife Lisa Armstrong, head to rehab and be convicted of drink driving.

He started filming the auditions for the show at the start of the year and will be back hosting the live shows alongside Dec, also 43, in May and June.

Last week, ITV bosses confirmed that Ant will also be returning to Australia later this year to host I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby stepped in to help Dec out last November – and it did wonders for the ratings, but now Ant is keen to get back to the jungle.

ITV Creative Director, Richard Cowles revealed: ‘We love what Holly did, but we’re very much looking forward to Ant coming back and I think it’s going to be an amazing series.’