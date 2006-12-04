Britney celebrates 25th birthday

Pop star dances night away at birthday bash

Britney Spears celebrated her 25th birthday on Saturday by dining and dancing with friends

The pop star, who has just split with husband Kevin Federline, took her eldest son Sean Preston to the zoo in Los Angeles during the day before heading for Mr Chow’s restaurant.

Wearing a short oriental-style dress, Britney was the life and soul of the party.

On the menu were Chinese cuisine classics including won ton soup, green prawns sauteed with crisp red peppers and crunchy cashews, and grilled filet mignon with crisp baby asparagus.

Quite a feast. Then Britters hit the dance floor.