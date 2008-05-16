Britney Spears holidays with Mel Gibson

Singer spotted boarding jet to Costa Rica
Britney Spears and her dad Jamie have jetted off for a break abroad with actor Mel Gibson and his wife Robin.
The group were spotted at LAX airport boarding a plane bound for Costa Rica at 9am yesterday. It’s believed they were heading for the actor’s 400-acre ranch in Central America.
Mel, 52, has battled his own alcohol problems in the past and is known to reach out to fellow celebs.
They’re just going away for a few days to relax, a source tells People.
Mel and Robin clearly saw a woman in crisis and wanted to extend themselves in any way possible.
‘There are no expectations, there is no agenda. It’s simply an act of human kindness one neighbour reaching out to the other.
Britney, 26, was seen out with Mel last March, when they dined at Russian restaurant Romanov in Studio City.
He has also met up with her family a number of times after she was hospitalised in February.
Meanwhile, Brit further fuelled rumours she’s pregnant after she went for a health check at LA’s Kerlan-Jobe Clinic.