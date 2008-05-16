Britney Spears holidays with Mel Gibson

Singer spotted boarding jet to Costa Rica

Britney Spears and her dad Jamie have jetted off for a break abroad with actor Mel Gibson and his wife Robin.

The group were spotted at LAX airport boarding a plane bound for Costa Rica at 9am yesterday. It’s believed they were heading for the actor’s 400-acre ranch in Central America.

Mel, 52, has battled his own alcohol problems in the past and is known to reach out to fellow celebs.

They’re just going away for a few days to relax, a source tells People.

Mel and Robin clearly saw a woman in crisis and wanted to extend themselves in any way possible.

‘There are no expectations, there is no agenda. It’s simply an act of human kindness  one neighbour reaching out to the other.

Britney, 26, was seen out with Mel last March, when they dined at Russian restaurant Romanov in Studio City.

He has also met up with her family a number of times after she was hospitalised in February.

Meanwhile, Brit further fuelled rumours she’s pregnant after she went for a health check at LA’s Kerlan-Jobe Clinic.

Alison Adey