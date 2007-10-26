Britney Spears’ mother to publish autobiography

Lynne will write about raising Britney and her sister Jamie Lynn

Lynne Spears is to publish an autobiography detailing the trials and tribulations of raising her two daughers.

The book is due out next spring and will give readers a revealing look into her ‘personal story’ of grooming Britney, 25 and Jamie Lynn, 16, for superstardom ‘while coming from a low-profile Louisiana community,’ a source tells US OK!.

The book will be published by Thomas Nelson, a well-known Christian publisher.

Lynne, a former teacher, has already written two rags-to-riches tales concerning her showbiz family, collaborating with Britney to publish Britney Spears’ Heart to Heart in 2000 and the fictional A Mother’s Gift in 2003.

Britney and her mum only recently reconciled after a rift that began in June, when Britney reportedly handed her mother an upsetting letter telling her to stay away from her two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

They forgot their differences after Brit lost custody of the boys to ex-husband Kevin Federline.