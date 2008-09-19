Britney Spears on hunt for new dancers

Singer holds auditions at LA dance academy

Britney Spears wants to recruit a team of dancers for her latest music video Womanizer.

The singer, who scooped three MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month, is on the hunt for potential stars.

It is thought she’s been holding auditions at the International Dance Academy in LA.

‘This is my best work ever,’ Brit told OK! ‘I think it is more urban.

‘I’m working with producers who are just amazing. There is this fresh new energy.’

Womanizer is set to debut on US radio on Monday.

She will release her latest album Circus on 2 December – her 27th birthday.



SEE GALLERY MTV Video Music Awards 2008>>







SEE FULL LIST OF MTV WINNERS>





SEE GALLERY Britney Spears – from pop princess to fallen star>>

Alison Adey