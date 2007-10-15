Britney Spears seeks parenting advice from Michael Jackson

And she’s considering fleeing to Neverland to get over troubles

Troubled Britney Spears has turned to Michael Jackson for parenting advice.

The mum-of-two lost custody of Sean Preston, 2, and Jayden James, 1, to ex-hubby Kevin Federline, 29, last month.

And now Brit, 25, is seeking parenting advice from the pop legend, 49, because he’s always managed to keep custody of his kids despite several high-profile scandals.

She’s also considering a holiday at his Neverland ranch to get away from her troubles.

Britney is currently only able to spend 1 night a week with her boys.

‘Michael Jackson went through a whole lot of trouble, including being tried and cleared of child molestation,’ a source tells the Daily Star.

‘But he always managed to keep custody of his children. Britney is hoping he might be able to help her out. And, of course, a few days out of the limelight at Neverland would also be a relaxing break.’

Jacko has 3 children – Prince, 10, and Paris, 9, with ex-wife Debbie Rowe, and 5-year-old Prince Michael II, who has a different mother.