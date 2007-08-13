Britney Spears snubbed by Paris Hilton

Socialite doesn't want to be pals with Brit

Paris Hilton has snubbed attempts by Britney Spears to rekindle their friendship.

The singer, 25, and the Simple Life star, 26, became close pals after Britney split from Kevin Federline.

And now Brit is desperate to party with the heiress again.

‘Britney is dying to hang out with Paris,’ a source tells Life & Style Weekly. ‘She’s trying to get her phone number and passing messages to her through friends.’

But it seems Paris has had enough of partying with the mum-of-two, and won’t return her calls.

‘Paris moved on a long time ago when it comes to Britney,’ the source explains. ‘She feels sorry for her, but that is as far as it goes.’

By Alison Adey