Brits star Adele’s 21 beats Madonna’s No 1 album record as tour kicks off

The Brits star’s album makes chart history

Move over Madonna, Adele is the new queen of the album chart.

Breaking the record for the longest ever stint at No 1, 22-year-old Adele has snatched the title from Madge as her album 21 enters its 10th week at the top.

This beats Madonna’s 1990 achievement of 9 weeks at No 1 with her greatest hits album, The Immaculate Collection.

Adele’s 21 had instant success in January but saw a sales boost after an emotional set at The Brit Awards, a performance Adele thought would be a catastrophe.

‘Shat myself,’ says the singer when remembering her pre-show nerves.

‘I was on in between Take That and Rihanna, the biggest productions of the night.

‘All day I was thinking, this is gonna be a disaster.’

But within an hour of her tearful rendition of Someone Like You at the Brits, Adele‘s album sales had rocketed by a whopping 890% on Amazon.

And things show no sign of slowing down for the Tottenham-born singer.

Adele‘s debut album 19 holds the No 2 spot on the album chart, she has two singles in the Top 15 and her sell-out tour starts later this month.

Naomi Kent