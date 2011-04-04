Brits star Adele’s 21 beats Madonna’s No 1 album record as tour kicks off

The Brits star’s album makes chart history

TAGS:

Move over Madonna, Adele is the new queen of the album chart.

Breaking the record for the longest ever stint at No 1, 22-year-old Adele has snatched the title from Madge as her album 21 enters its 10th week at the top.

This beats Madonna’s 1990 achievement of 9 weeks at No 1 with her greatest hits album, The Immaculate Collection.

Adele’s 21 had instant success in January but saw a sales boost after an emotional set at The Brit Awards, a performance Adele thought would be a catastrophe.

‘Shat myself,’ says the singer when remembering her pre-show nerves.

‘I was on in between Take That and Rihanna, the biggest productions of the night.

‘All day I was thinking, this is gonna be a disaster.’

But within an hour of her tearful rendition of Someone Like You at the Brits, Adele‘s album sales had rocketed by a whopping 890% on Amazon.

And things show no sign of slowing down for the Tottenham-born singer.

Adele‘s debut album 19 holds the No 2 spot on the album chart, she has two singles in the Top 15 and her sell-out tour starts later this month.

PICTURES See Adele and all the stars at the Brit Awards 2011>>

PICTURE GALLERY Adele takes the Grammys by storm>>

MORE PHOTOS The latest pics of Adele and other stars>>

MORE STORIES Read about Adele‘s taste in men>>

MORE STORIES How quitting drinking changed Adele‘s life>>

Naomi Kent

 

 