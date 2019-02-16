The footballer wants to celebrate 20 years of marriage with baby number five





This July marks their 20th wedding anniversary, so what better way for Victoria and David Beckham to kick off this new chapter of their life than by adding to their brood? At least that’s what David wants.

We’re told the dad-of-four is desperate for another child and is eager for wife Victoria to give him the ‘ultimate gift’ this year.

A well-placed source exclusively tells Now, ‘David wants to have another baby and he hasn’t been shy about letting Victoria know it.

‘He believes nothing says they’re more together than a new baby.’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals the sweet thing she’s teaching Harper as she gives glimpse into family life

It seems the former footballer might be experiencing a strong case of the green-eyed monster thanks to his close friend Gordon Ramsay, who recently announced he was expecting his fifth child with wife Tana.

‘David feels as if Gordon has got one over on him,’ continues the source.

‘He wants to even out the score by adding a new member to their family.’

However, Victoria has always been less keen on the idea, with the insider adding: ‘She’s undecided and begrudging of David somewhat. She feels this could end up being a marriage breaker rather than a maker!’

There’s no denying the couple have had a rough few months with divorce rumours sky high, so it’s hardly a surprise Posh wants to lay low.

However, David has made no secret of his plans to have a bigger family.

Less than a year after welcoming their youngest child, Harper, in 2011, the 43-year-old revealed his hopes to have ‘one or two more’ children.

‘We are very lucky to have four healthy children,’ he said. ‘It would be great if we had one or two more, although two might scare Victoria! But maybe one more, you never know.’

And last year, fans couldn’t help commenting on how ‘broody’ he looked, as he shared an adorable photo of him gazing at his one-year-old niece Peggy – something our source tells us has left Victoria feeling slightly guilty.

‘She knows that David wishes they hadn’t stopped at four when five to seven children was their agreed goal,’ says the insider.

And it’s not only David twisting Victoria’s arm, with seven-year-old Harper also reportedly ‘begging’ her mum for a younger sibling.

In addition to Tana, Victoria has got the added pressure of their other friend, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan, expecting, which is making David ‘broodier than ever’.

‘Victoria is getting baby chat from all sides, with her royal confidante, Meghan, and her best friend also about to drop,’ explains our source.

‘She feels under pressure to give David what he wants, but thinks that they at least need to settle on being in the same part of the world before they can even think about it seriously.’

As well as their jam-packed schedules, with David splitting his time between the UK and the US for his Major League Soccer team in Miami, Victoria is also concerned about her body clock as she’ll turn 45 in April.

However, Tana Ramsay – who is also 44 – has reassured her, reminding her that ‘age is just a number’.

So, with the couple surrounded by babies, and the pressure weighing down on VB, it seems she could be warming to the idea of adding to their brood.

‘She’s considering it and knows it would be the ultimate gift for their big anniversary,’ says the source.

Mmm, it sounds like we could be hearing the pitter-patter of baby Beckham feet pretty soon…